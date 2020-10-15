Ballot Watch: Incorrect ballots sent in battleground states

Some voters in two Pennsylvania and Ohio counties have received incorrect mail-in ballots, but state officials say the problems were caught quickly and corrected ballots are being sent out.
1:42 | 10/15/20

