Ballot Watch: Independent voters hold key in Arizona

More
ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from the battleground state of Arizona where independent voters could help flip the state’s electoral votes from red to blue for the first time in decades.
6:20 | 10/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ballot Watch: Independent voters hold key in Arizona

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:20","description":"ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from the battleground state of Arizona where independent voters could help flip the state’s electoral votes from red to blue for the first time in decades.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73576549","title":"Ballot Watch: Independent voters hold key in Arizona ","url":"/Politics/video/ballot-watch-independent-voters-hold-key-arizona-73576549"}