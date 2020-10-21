-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 31 million votes cast 2 weeks before Election Day
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Record number of lawsuits filed ahead of election
-
Now Playing: Biden, Trump amp up campaigns with 2 weeks before Election Day
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Covid-19 & the election
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Election Forecast
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases on the rise
-
Now Playing: Front-line worker urges people to take the virus seriously
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts sees no instances of voter fraud
-
Now Playing: 23-year-old CEO on mission to mobilize young voters
-
Now Playing: Will Trump or Biden benefit from final debate?
-
Now Playing: Trump downplays pandemic at campaign rally, goes after Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: Early voting underway, over 28M voters have cast their ballots
-
Now Playing: Rule change for final presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Inspiration and incentive at the polls
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Campaigns court Florida’s Puerto Rican vote
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases
-
Now Playing: North Carolina elections chief: ‘At this point it’s just really executing the plan’