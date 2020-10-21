Ballot Watch: Iowa official says election safety ‘under control’

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate discusses the security of absentee mail ballot voting in Iowa, and the preparations for in-person voting on Election Day.
5:54 | 10/21/20

Ballot Watch: Iowa official says election safety 'under control'

{"duration":"5:54","description":"Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate discusses the security of absentee mail ballot voting in Iowa, and the preparations for in-person voting on Election Day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73726161","title":"Ballot Watch: Iowa official says election safety ‘under control’","url":"/Politics/video/ballot-watch-iowa-official-election-safety-control-73726161"}