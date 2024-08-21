Barack Obama concludes DNC Day 2 by telling voters ‘Let’s get to work’

ABC News roundtable breaks down the highlights and speeches of the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live