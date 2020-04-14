Transcript for Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president

Hi everybody. Let me start by saying the obvious. These are normal times. As we all manage our way through a pandemic unlike anything we've seen in a century. Michelle and I hope that you and your families are safe and well. If there's one thing we've learned as a country for moments of great crisis. It's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes. Or workplaces. Or neighborhoods or houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national. The kind of leadership it's guided by knowledge and experience. Honesty and humility. Empathy. And grace. Scout leadership doesn't just belong in our state capitals and mayors' offices. In belongs in the White House. And that's why I'm so proud to endorse Joseph Biden. For president of the United States. Choosing Joseph to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever make. And it became a close friend and I believe Joseph has all the qualities we need in a president right now. He's someone whose own wife is taught him how to persevere. How to bounce back when you've been knocked down. Through all his trials he's never once forgotten the values. Were the moral fiber that his parents passed on him. And that made him who he is Joseph help me manage H1N1. And prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we're seeing now. He helped me restore America's standing in leadership in the world. On the other threats of our time like nuclear proliferation. And climate change Joseph has the character and the experience to guide us through war darkest times. And he looks. Through long recovery and Joseph will be a better candidate for having run the gauntlet of primaries and caucuses alongside one of the most impressive democratic fields and I could not be prouder of the incredible progress that we made together during my presidency. But if I'm running today. I wouldn't run the same race or have servicing platform as I did in 2008. The world is different. Is too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future. Bernie understands that. And Joseph understands that. It's one of the reasons that Joseph already has. What is most progressive platform than any major party nominee in history. Because one thing everybody is more. Is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the US senate are not interest and progress. They're interested in power. So our country's future hangs on the selection. And it won't be easy. The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with a little regard for the truth. Right now we need Americans of good will to unite. In a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption. Carelessness self dealing disinformation. Ignorance. And just plain meanness. Now's the time. To fight for what we believe. So join us. Join joke he believes in the possibilities better world. And I will see you on the campaign trail as soon as like a.

