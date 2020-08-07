Transcript for Barr on systemic bias in policing

What are the questions I want to ask you is. What do you think we are right now in terms of race relations that this. I think before the news that George Floyd. Incident and I thought we were in that. Good place. I thought that economic opportunities. Were expanding. And the African American community was able to participate than ever before in those opportunities. He and you know I think that. This episode in in Minneapolis. Showed that we still have some work to do. In addressing. The distrust that existing African. American community toward law enforce. You know many African Americans we talk about how. They're treated as suspects persons citizen's second minute to talk about being pulled over constantly by police as happened to me. In the circumstance right in feel like it was fear. Senator Scott talked about being pulled over seven times in when. Does that speak to see the systemic. I assume policing use and you don't think that exists from pre changing your month. No I mean mow the words systemic I'm not sure whether people means it's built into the system so the system. Inherently has this or whether they mean it's widespread. Issue. You know I do think that it is any ha. Widespread. Phenomenon. That that. African American. Males particularly are treated to lose extra suspicion and me being given the benefit of that is that wrong. I get well I think it is wrong if if if people are not restricted appropriately intriguing given their due. And I think it's an an and I think it's something to a grass used the word.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.