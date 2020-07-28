Transcript for Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized

Attorney general William bar is set to testify today before house lawmakers a looking into whether the Justice Department has been politicized according to his prepared remarks. Barr will insist that he acts independently of president trump and he'll call the Russian investigation bogus. Barr will also accused protesters in Portland and other cities of exploiting toward Floyd staff and rioting and anarchy.

