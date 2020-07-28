Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized

More
Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before House lawmakers on Tuesday.
0:22 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized
Attorney general William bar is set to testify today before house lawmakers a looking into whether the Justice Department has been politicized according to his prepared remarks. Barr will insist that he acts independently of president trump and he'll call the Russian investigation bogus. Barr will also accused protesters in Portland and other cities of exploiting toward Floyd staff and rioting and anarchy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before House lawmakers on Tuesday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72028578","title":"Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized ","url":"/Politics/video/barr-testify-justice-department-politicized-72028578"}