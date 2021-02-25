Transcript for Battle over Biden Cabinet nomination

There is another battle brewing in Washington in this time over president Biden's pick for budget director and her tweets attacking Republicans. This morning president Biden on the brink of facing his first cabinet nomination defeats to senate panels are delaying a vote on Biden's pick to head the Office of Management and Budget near a tangent potentially sinking her confirmation. Tendon is facing criticism for her previous Twitter attacks on Republicans including tweets that compare senator Mitch McConnell to boulder mart. You wrote that Susan Collins is quote the worst. At Ted Tom cotton is a fraud. That vampires are heartened that cruised. You called leader McConnell Moscow Mitch. In Baltimore. How do you plan to mend fences and build relationships with members of congress. IA deeply regret and apologize for my language it's free for 2017 candid slammed senator Lisa Murkowski for supporting then president Trump's tax cuts ten in re treated Murkowski with the caption. No offense but this sounds like your high on your own supply Murkowski who has said she's undecided about tendons confirmation learned about the tweet just yesterday. Hyannis. This is the same. Fans should I ask demand supply of less. This morning ten and supporters call the Twitter backlash a double standard. 22 Republicans who gave former president trump a passed for his tweets for now the White House is sticking by tanned and. New York he ended would be a superb of budget director should be what do most outstanding budget directors we've had. She knows policy she knows all of how how to get something done in Washington Barbara. But can senator John Kenney painting a bleak picture when it comes to attendance prospects. I'm not science cheese's smoked Turkey. But the smokers warm enough. Susan Collins a key Republican senator says it tennis decision to delete tweets before her confirmation process raises concerns about her transparent.

