Transcript for Bernie Sanders looks ahead to Super Tuesday

Now to balloon then the front runner in this race Bernie Sanders DeVon Dyer is with the sanders' campaign in Virginia and I think it's interesting to note dad and that Sanders. Is not in South Carolina tonight it seems his campaign knew. That Biden was going to win South Carolina. That's right and he made no mention today Eva had his two previous events. Opt out the South Carolina primary at all in fact he began the day up in Boston on Elizabeth Warren's home turf. I'm the state of Massachusetts one of the Super Tuesday states he drew a huge crowd there are thirteen thousand. I was up in Northern Virginia few hours ago another 101000. Bob crowd turning out for him word Virginia Beach at Virginia Wesleyan high University City students gathered behind me. Hot bailout out an audible groan in just a few minutes ago when our projection was put on the screen that Joseph Biden would in fact when the South Carolina primary. But people here not particularly bothered by this neither is the campaign may have been focused on Tuesday. The big delegates we headed into this up primary season so few of that awarded so far. Not at all eyes and I will be on that margin how big a win Joseph Biden has in South Carolina. How would dictate a lot how this sanders' campaign feels about things going forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.