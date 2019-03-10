Bernie Sanders to attend October debate

The senator is currently recovering from a heart procedure to clear a clogged artery, but his campaign promises he will be on the debate stage in less than two weeks.
10/03/19

Or any Sanders is planning to the F the next presidential debate in two weeks of October 15 Sanders had emergency heart surgery after doctors inserted to stay institute a block. Artery the serious campaigns is a candidate is already up in about in his hospital room is expected to be back at home in Vermont this weekend.

