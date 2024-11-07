Bernie Sanders blasts Democratic Party following Kamala Harris loss
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign following Kamala Harris' loss.
November 7, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Wildfire rips through thousands of acres in Southern California2 hours ago
Windy, dry conditions create extreme fire danger in Southern California2 hours ago
Trump prepares for return to White House after winning 2nd term2 hours ago
Who could be the power players in the new Trump administration?2 hours ago
Control of House still up in the air2 hours ago
How a Republican majority in Senate will help Trump’s 2nd term2 hours ago
Stock markets rally after Trump win2 hours ago
How Trump’s reelection could impact war in Ukraine1 hour ago
A look at Donald Trump's legal battles1 hour ago
Bryan Kohberger to face judge as lawyers fight death penalty2 hours ago
Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne’s death6 minutes ago
Major retailers change return policies before holidays1 hour ago
5 extra minutes of exercise could help lower blood pressure: Study1 hour ago
Powerhouse roundtable breaks down Trump’s victory, what went wrong HarrisNov 07, 2024
Trump wins election, Harris concedes.Nov 07, 2024
How history will remember the 2024 presidential electionNov 06, 2024
Foreign policy expert on where President-elect Trump stands on key policiesNov 06, 2024
Sen. Joe Manchin on historic electionNov 06, 2024
By the Numbers: 2024 election 1stsNov 06, 2024
Harris concedes presidential election, but not 'the fight that fueled this campaign'Nov 06, 2024
How Trump won his historic 2nd White House termNov 06, 2024
Trump stages historic comeback victory to earn 2nd White House termNov 06, 2024
Justice Department winds down Trump prosecutions: SourcesNov 06, 2024
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 stormNov 06, 2024
Plane crashes into car in Arizona, killing 5Nov 06, 2024
Here’s what health care could look like in a 2nd Trump termNov 06, 2024
Gun violence prevention groups react to Trump victoryNov 06, 2024
What went wrong for Democrats on election night?Nov 06, 2024
Inflation's role in the presidential election resultsNov 06, 2024
Trump's proposed economic polices could raise prices on goodsNov 06, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022