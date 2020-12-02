Transcript for Bernie Sanders claiming top spot in New Hampshire primary

It a big night and a big win for Bernie Sanders the Vermont senator claiming the top spot in the New Hampshire primary. On the Nevada its launch the South Carolina a it's on to win the democratic nomination. But unlike his 2016 victory in the granite state is this time vendors barely edging out former mayor and the jets felt that the news from his strong showing in Iowa. So many of you decided. That a middle class mayor and a veteran from the industrial midwest was the right choice to take on this president. And Amy Klobuchar is plain talk message clearly resonating with voters. Senator coming in third after being a surge of momentum in recent days. We have beaten the odds every step of the way. Over the weekend her campaigns on its largest crowd in the granite state bringing in millions in donations. The night however not unfolding as Elizabeth Ward had hoped the Massachusetts senator taking the stage at her election night party to congratulate her competitor. It's senator Sanders and her huge edge had strong night. And I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar. We're showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman now. But warned making it clear this was not a concession speech and that her campaign is in it for the long haul. Former vice president Joseph Biden having already left this state for South Carolina with a similar showing in New Hampshire. Lord bill. An example show almost half the voters didn't make a decision until the last minute more than 60% picked a candidate who they believe can beat president trump. Politicos are Abby ABC news Manchester, New Hampshire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.