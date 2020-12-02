Bernie Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire

The Vermont senator is projected to edge out former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
8:12 | 02/12/20

Bernie Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire

