Transcript for Bernie Sanders in 'good health' after heart attack

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released letters from three doctors all with indicate he's in good health. The Vermont senator suffered a heart attack back in October 1 of the letter says the 78 you know standard is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activity. Former vice president Joseph Biden is not ruling out the idea of a bipartisan ticket if he wins the democratic nomination. A New Hampshire voter asked Biden if he would consider a Republican as his running mate. He said he won it but added that he couldn't think of one right now Biden said there are some really decent Republicans out there but they've got to step up.

