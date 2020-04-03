Bernie Sanders holds rally on Super Tuesday

More
Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his core plans if elected as the next U.S. president.
9:28 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders holds rally on Super Tuesday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:28","description":"Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his core plans if elected as the next U.S. president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69375512","title":"Bernie Sanders holds rally on Super Tuesday ","url":"/Politics/video/bernie-sanders-holds-rally-super-tuesday-69375512"}