Transcript for Bernie Sanders hospitalized, campaign events canceled

You're just joining us some breaking news regarding the campaign of Vermont senator. I'm Bernie Sanders a campaign say that he's now been treated for some sort of chest pains heart condition it's hard to know how serious. This is but he is hospitalized to schedule has been cleared to stats. Have been put in and enjoyed on the phone now by doctor Janet ash and the ABC news medical correspondent doctor rationed thanks rap for joining us. Give us a sense of your read of this statement from the campaign does this mean a Bernie Sanders has had a heart attack. Well I mean first of all that would be speculation right now for any position to comment on that here's what we can tell you about it. Emergency stand policemen. Perceived understand and remember what kind of numbers were talking about heart disease the number one killer of men and women in this country. When someone has chest pain or any number of symptoms that could be associated. With a heart attack. Absolutely the standard of care everyone needs noted is to seek emergency medical attention call 911 or present to an emergency room. At that point eight and he KG up the heart will be done. And it beat Scott knows he KG finding that it is not uncommon for a patient to be brought to the cast glass. Where that goes card Arie arteries are that explored it's a blockage is found. It is absolutely an indication for stent placement at a stand is basically just. Kind of an opening up that artery. That this setting up an acute heart attack is one several indications force stand placement there are others. Such as unstable and should or even be able lanchin but is in an abrupt kind of circumstance like this. Obviously. An acute heart attack is 1 that I am on that what we called differential. Condit as he said at the top seven we don't know enough information yet whether that was in the case here which is a good reminder. But how well how do you gauge how serious this is we do hear a lot about stents being put in patients. As you said way to win mirror are found to have some of these symptoms Bernie Sanders we know is positioned. Just a few years ago put out a statement that he had no history of heart disease no hair high blood pressure. Only was treated for some mild high cholesterol. But this will take him off the trail right for some time you can't be very active after you've had this super procedure. Oh well attention from a medical standpoint I think it's important to remember that. You know ten statistics again every forty seconds in the United States. Someone has a heart attack. And the average age at the heart attacks for men is 65 he can and does occur in this setting up someone who has. Quote unquote a clean bill of health of quite that's less likely than someone who has high cholesterol or high blood pressure or diabetes. But each is a major risk factor. And you know the appropriate medical action needs to be taken in terms of whether it's stands. Or bypass surgery or medical management that is a very complex individual case by case decision. But at heading to places than is usually made with cardiologists and cardiac surgeons together. Along route along with the patient and then to decide what is appropriate for that patient at that time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.