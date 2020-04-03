Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont

Based on analysis of the exit polls in the state of Vermont, Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win his home state.
1:26 | 03/04/20

Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

