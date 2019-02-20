Transcript for Bernie Sanders raises $4M in 1st day of campaign

Bernie Sanders is quickly filling up his campaign coffers after announcing he's running for the White House again. He raised four million dollars within just twelve hours of announcing its campaign yesterday most of it from small money donors. Meanwhile people close to former vice president Joseph Biden say they expect him to enter the race won France's Biden feels he's in the best position to take on president trump. Meanwhile the president has reportedly been trying to come up with nicknames for each of the Democrats in the race.

