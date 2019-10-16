Transcript for Beto O'Rourke discusses his debate performance and guns

I do wanna go watch our Avery harper who is with battle or come former congressman from Texas right now let's listen and went door to door I would never. Ask law enforcement to go door to door as some try to suggest. On the stage Snyder of the pundits have described I believe in my fellow Americans including those who own guns including those who own a ar fifteens and AK forty sevens to follow the law if that becomes a law and to do the right thing. In that faith is born in part. By those who own those weapons coming up to me and saying look I don't need this to hunt and our need for self defense. The only thing that this is really made and sold or is to kill people metal needed in my home so. 44 an issue like this which is literally a life and death issue for our fellow Americans we just have to do the right thing and yeah. Are we going on an hour not negotiate better not OK so we have time yeah. And as. Knoller a really was and I'm I'm I'm really focused on making sure. That's why I see things as clearly as possible speak about them as honestly as possible. And then show Howell take active. Decisive. Important issues that that matter to our our fellow Americans and move forward on them by bringing people in. And together and whether it's. That was congressman -- work with our Avery harper in the spin room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.