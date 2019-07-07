Transcript for Beto O'Rourke discusses leadership at Essence Fest in New Orleans

This is one of them the best places I can be the joy in the energy the phone that people haven't right now it's. Joke and that when we left Houston for New Orleans we we boarded the essence express. There are so much laughter on that flight. I'm so many people who were have a good time and join one another's company it's a reminder that's what politics and our democracy can be about. At its best. We haven't walked down a single street New Orleans where folks have not stopped us to encourage us to wish us well. To give us their love. And insure him with with the leaders of of this country literally. African American women have produced every major electoral victory for the Democratic Party and it's not just. The people that they have put in office it's the policies that follow health care for millions more of her fellow Americans. The longest economic recovery that we are seen in the United States of America. Produced on the votes to registrations the belief the hard work of the women who were here at the essence festival so. I came to see thing Q a came to be inspired. Came to be with people we're making so many good things happen. In this country into ensure that continue to follow their guidance their lead in their inspiration. We were gonna continue to listen to people. Where they are so going to every community without regard to how Democrat Republican help. Urban or how rule Brecher write anybody off we're looking at taking anyone for granted. And then those that we have a chance to listen to we to make sure that their stories become part of the story of this campaign. The story of this country and that that's reflected on the debate stage on the next debate in interviews. With people like Q in in town halls where we get to share what our fellow Americans are thinking about. In leaving on. I believe in this country and though we face greatest set of challenges we have ever known I know that we have the capacity to come together. T she'll and to make sure that we are up to this moment and so making sure that I bring people in and together. He is one of the greatest things I can do was a candidate it's how we defeat Donald Trump. And it's how we ensure that were up to the challenges we face right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.