Transcript for Beto O'Rourke discusses the rising murder rates of trans women of color

Life expectancy for trans woman of color in this country is 35. Years. In in Dallas Texas in my home state we just saw. Two murders a trans women. Chanel. Lindsay. And in Malaysia Booker but boat murder. So far rift with impunity. And and unfortunately it's not the exception it turns out that it's the rule. Com as we listen to members of the trans community across this country the crimes that they are reporting are not being followed all one. Very often that the victims become criminally justice involved this is a community does not been treated with the respect and the dignity that they are owed. So want to make sure that we call attention to this now today. But also want to make sure that in our administration we take concrete steps to make sure that we meet this challenge head on in those proposals that I mentioned at the outset of our run. Begin the process of doing that so thank you.

