Beto O'Rourke drops out of presidential race

The former Texas congressman announced Friday he is dropping out of the 2020 president race.
0:24 | 11/01/19

Has a breaking political news to tell you about Democrats Beno all war. Has announced he's dropping his presidential bid a work tweeted that his campaign quoting now has always been about seeing clearly speaking honestly and acted decisively. He writes in that spirit I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as a nominee. Or work for congressman from Texas had been struggling to break through a crowded democratic field.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

