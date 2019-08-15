Transcript for Beto O'Rourke relaunches campaign in wake of El Paso shooting

After this horrific tragedy. On August 3. We're 22 lives. Were taken from us. Dozens more injured. And still grieving. Many still del sol. And university medical center not yet through. The woods but being pulled through by their families and their friends. In this community. That made him the way that we have Mets this tragedy. Don't we were targeted. Because her community of immigrants. Because we're community that's 85%. Mexican American. Though they try to define us by our differences. Showed just how strong. We are at hoped to you an example to the rest of the country about who we can be column. As America. The country that has 320. Million people. But 390. Million. Arms. But we have so many guns. So many people own them and use them and threaten us with them right now for the good of this country. For the good of the 40000. Our fellow Americans. Human beings will lose their lives to gun violence this year and every you're going forward until we change course. And I see more clearly than I ever. But not only do we need universal background checks. Not only doing it red flag laws that would stop somebody. When they pose a danger to themselves or someone else not only do we names and the sale. Assault weapons and weapons of war that were designed for the battlefield and have no place in our communities. But we must other countries. By those weapons. Tick them off the streets altogether there are millions of them today. And their ability to inspire terror. To make our kids. Are kids afraid to walk into that clashing. Maceda or El Paso because we know it's a country. Except at the murder of six and seven year old children. Face at school. We've accepted high school students being hunted down in the halls. Of these institutions like El Paso high right behind. It is time for us to be bold. To stand together to stand against those interest put that to us from saving the lives. Of our fellow Americans eat there didn't insult. Suggested that I stay in Texas. And run percent. But that would. Not be good enough. For this community. That would not good enough. For El Paso that was not good enough for this country we must take the fight directly to the source. Of this problem. That person was caused this pain and placed this country in this moments apparel. And that is don't want saw. Could we need right now. And we do not have. Salt on the will not only not support the do everything within their power to bring us together. It doesn't blame but instead heels so what does it work with here but instead hope. In other words don't want the kind of leader of this country El Paso has raise me and taught me to be. On the campaign trail today. I know there's a way. And and that came to me last week someone asked it's gonna be heading back to Iowa to go to the Iowa state fair. Corn dogs and bears wheels. I said no no. I can't go back. But I also cannot go back so that. The kind of challenges that we face in this country. At this moment of crisis. Require an urgency. Unless we want to reap the consequences. Of failing to meet them consequences. That we lived. From. El Paso. On August 3. So to those places. Don't insult as been rising and terrifying. And demeaning or double Americans that's what you'll find me at this campaign.

