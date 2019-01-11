Transcript for Beto O'Rourke speaks after dropping out of presidential race

My students. As nominees of this portal. For the presence and we have them. To bring together. Prize country. This set of challenges. We have ever known. And the cheap amongst those challenges. Is that he. The groups so much of America today. And our current president. And about ourselves. Walton. Go against the political wisdom. Of the plumes. With the politics. The prospects. In the next election. Here's what we call done and we all decided. Things by their right name. And to go everywhere especially those places that have been counted out a forgotten. The solutions to these challenges and our democracy as it faces the test. Of old Tess.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.