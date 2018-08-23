Betsy DeVos reportedly exploring use of federal funds to buy guns for teachers

More
The New York Times reports that the education secretary wants to use money from a program that does not specifically ban the purchase of weapons.
0:26 | 08/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Betsy DeVos reportedly exploring use of federal funds to buy guns for teachers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57352313,"title":"Betsy DeVos reportedly exploring use of federal funds to buy guns for teachers","duration":"0:26","description":"The New York Times reports that the education secretary wants to use money from a program that does not specifically ban the purchase of weapons.","url":"/Politics/video/betsy-devos-reportedly-exploring-federal-funds-buy-guns-57352313","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.