Transcript for Biden addresses Munich Security Conference

So now. As our first speaker in this program it is my privilege. To welcome the 46 president. Of the United States. President Joseph Biden has truly been a loyal. And long term friend of the Munich Security Conference. For decades as you pointed out I've participated in Munich Security Conference. As a US senator journey my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to affirmed the importance of the transatlantic partnership. Three times as vice pres United States including delivering the first international foreign policy address of the Obama Biden administration. In the first months we are in office. And two years ago as you pointed out. When I last spoke in Munich I was a private citizen I was a professor not an elected official. But I said at that time we will be back back. And I'm Amanda my word America's back I speak few days president of the United States. At the very start of my administration. And I am sending a clear message to the world America. Is back. The trans Atlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward. We are looking forward together the challenges you face today are different word inflection point. When I spoke to as a senator and has even as vice president the global dynamics have shifted. New crises demand our attention. We cannot focus only on the competition among countries. That threatened to divide the world are only on global challenges that threatened to sink us altogether if we failed to cooperate. We must do both. Working on lockstep with our allies and partners. So let me. A race any lingering doubt. The United States will work closely with our European Union partners. In the capitals across the content. From wrong the radio. To meet their range of shared challenges we face.

