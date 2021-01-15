Transcript for Biden announces 5-point COVID response plan

First. We will immediately work with states. To open up vaccinations. To more priority groups. The process of establishing priority groups used injured by science. But the problem is implementation. Has been too rigid and confused. If you were to ask most people today. You could tell you who exactly is getting backs me. What they do know spare tens of millions of doses of the vaccine sitting unused. In freezers around the country. All people want and need the vaccine can't get it. Fix the problem by encouraging states to allow more people to get facts that it be on. Health care workers. And moved through those groups as quickly. As they think became. The second thing ignorant change. For getting more people vaccinated. Now we need more vaccination sites. Answer and harness the full resources of the federal government to establish thousands of beauty vaccination centers. My first day in office all instructed Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA. To begin setting up the first of these senators. By the end of our first month in office. We'll have 100 federally supported centers across the nation. I won't only vaccinated millions of people the third children. There's gonna fully activate the pharmacy that the pharmacies across the country. To get the vaccination no more arms as quickly as possible. Millions of Americans. Now turn of the local pharmacies every day for their medicines flu shots and much more. We're immediately start new major effort. Working directly both independent and chain pharmacies. To get Americans faxed me. This program or extend the expand. Beyond access in neighborhoods across country across the country so that we can make you can make an appointment. Get your shot conveniently show up at a particular time. And get it done quickly. The fourth en route children use the full strength of the federal government to ramp up supply. Of the vaccines. They said before. We used the defense production act. Work of private industry to accelerate the making materials needed to supply and administer the vaccine. From the tube and challenge it is syringes protective equipment. M I've already asked the team and we have identified. The suppliers. We're prepared to work with there with our teams and we're gonna work with they're issues. Not some day we're gonna good news I Sharon. Both the defense production actually go out even though we don't have any authority Nevada and a dead at five. Those companies that are prepared will be able to do a progress. She made clear earlier this month. The chump administration's policy holding back close to half the spy of the vaccines available did not make sense. Our administration released the vast majority of vaccines when there are available so more people get facts and it quickly. While still retaining a small reserves for any unseen shortage we're delays. But let me be clear. We are not changing the FDA's recommendation. And it's recommended dose he skids. We believe it's critical that every once you get two doses. Within the FDA recommended time tree. So we're not doing away with that that availability. Fifth. We will always be honest and transparent about where we stand. Both the good news Los of that. We're gonna make sure state and local officials know how much supply they will be getting and when they can expect to get it's who they can play. Right now we're here that they can't. Here's they don't know how much supply of vaccines they can expect and what time for. At stop some runoff it's. Also promised to provide regular updates to you the American people. Our progress and our goals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.