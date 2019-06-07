Transcript for Biden apologizes for comments on segregationists

Now it was I wrong or few weeks ago. Somehow give the impression of people that I was crazy nosed man who I successfully opposed time and again. Yes I was. Her credit. I'm so are creating the pay your misconception. They've been caused anybody. Should that misstep to find. Fifty years of my record. For fighting for civil rights. Racial justice in this country. I hope not I don't think so. That just isn't an honest assessment of my record. I'm going to let my record in my character. Stand for self and not be distorted or smeared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.