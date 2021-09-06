Biden arrives in UK, delivers remarks at Royal Air Force base

More
President Joe Biden, who is on his first foreign trip as president, is set to end the trip with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
1:10 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden arrives in UK, delivers remarks at Royal Air Force base

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"President Joe Biden, who is on his first foreign trip as president, is set to end the trip with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78181595","title":"Biden arrives in UK, delivers remarks at Royal Air Force base","url":"/Politics/video/biden-arrives-uk-delivers-remarks-royal-air-force-78181595"}