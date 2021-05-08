Transcript for Biden awards Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police

Folks. Not even during the civil war. This insurrections reach the captain of the United States of America. This is a though our democracy. Not even that. Put on January is a 62021. Did Wally attack on our values and a roach shocked and saddened nation. Our democracy did so. He did. Truth to see who lives. We did it over com. That's because of the women and of the US capitol police. Washington DC metropolitan police department. Another law enforcement officials. We honored today. Today and then assigned long billions sent to me. That awards the congressional gold medal. To the United States capitol police. Washington DC metropolitan police department. Another law enforcement for their service and defense of our democracy. January 6. All of that. I mean half grateful nation. Thank you thank you thank you for protecting our capital. Maybe even more important for protecting our constitution. And saving the lives of duly elected members of the senate and the house. And their staffs. These. Moments rumors still debating these were tragic hours back. You stood the breach. You did your duty. Duty to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign. And domestic. My fellow Americans let's remember what this was all about. Who has a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people to seek power at all cost. Replace the ballot would truth force. To destroy not to build. Not democracy not the it is possible the tragedy that they deserve the truth. Above all else. We can't allow history to be re written. We can't allow that terrorism and these officers to be forgotten. We have to understand what happened. The honest and unvarnished truth.

