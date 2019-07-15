Transcript for Biden, Booker unveil health care plans in Iowa

Some guys we move on to the 20/20 raise. Two presidential candidates unveiling a major health care plans today big moves from former vice president Joseph Biden and Cory Booker. I want to bring ends a range shot who's following. The candidates in Iowa. Good to see user rain what are the key highlights from their plans let's start with that Joseph Biden. I can really first let me he tell you why all this is being released this week so ringgit white right now. We are just a few hours away from the big AARP forum. This in the a lot of units they're nearly two when he candidates. The idiot in front of many senior citizens and all of them want to know their vision for America so the first person you mentioned he'll bite is he just released a plan. This morning. A lot of people are calling it the Affordable Care Act. Two point eight holiday building up on some of the more popular parts. Other obamacare and we also wants to act eat public insurance option that be run by the government. And he wants Medicare to have the power to negotiate drug prices and also to be able allowed to bring prescription drugs. From abroad helped his team to say that this entire plant as many more points steal it but the entire plan would cost 750. Billion dollars. Over the next ten years. Kimberly. Yes and then senator Cory Booker as well what are the distinctions. That's separate his. Health care plan. So he isn't a lot more specific focuses primarily on senior is that the long term care plan he wants more seniors to be eligible for the plan also want to take care of the people who were taking care of those seniors. He wants a lot of to have a fifteen dollar minimum wage and hour rates. He want set up a fight them with more training and he also wants to have people who Wear the Friday near caregivers of these seniors. People where their family members also have. AAR people around. Eight look at her and John Hickenlooper will also be speaking today at and over it doesn't and it's about this week. Kimberly all right thank you so much serene good to see you we appreciate it.

