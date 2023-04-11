Biden again calls on Congress to act on gun reform after Louisville shooting

Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul tweeted their condolences to the families of the victims, thanking the police and first responders for their bravery.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live