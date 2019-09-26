Transcript for Biden calls Trump call a 'blatant abuse of power'

Mr. deserved gossip element to this sort of thing or is it just trouble Il and look it as you know when you step back from it. This is not about Myanmar from there's not one single solitary. Legitimate journalists in the world could any credibility to debunk all of what he said to save for the past since Giuliani started to swell. But when it but I do worry about it don't worry about all the other families who can't take care of themselves from more what's happening in. This president and his constant diversions in the look. We want to get his attention have seventy polls rose shown to be. And that all of a sudden gets his attention you know and so I think that's why I'm the object of his attention but look there is much more state and and whether or not. He's acting so bizarre this is the idea that someone would call. Any head of a foreign state. Ahead of time withhold significant. Military is badly needed in order to prevent the Russian separatists who were in in Ukraine from take you know record. And and then ask basically to can you cooperate with. Rudy Giuliani's coming over and and and I and the thing I learned we learned we all learned recently is that statement that. The 2000 words they released was that. Talked about getting the Justice Department engaged this I mean. It's it's such a blatant. Abuse of power that it's and it's just that. I don't think it can stand. Yeah it's well do you think it isn't a peach impeachable this particular instance isn't up impeachable offense based on. The material that they acknowledged today it seems to me it's awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense. And a violation of constitutional responsibility. But look that's I am confident in the ability of the house and senate to deal with this my job just about plan B you. But I can't let happen. I can't let this distract me in a way that takes me away from the issues that. Really agrees warm running this is a fundamental reason. This overwhelming. We have to restore the soul this country and who we are and our values.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.