Transcript for Biden calls Trump 'disaster for human rights'

This is beyond the scope. But anything where we won't. Only what we've seen before. It has been reported the administration is denying birthright citizenship. To children of same sex couples. And may soon make it easier for adoption agency to reject same sex couples. Locked. The latest in a long list of repressive moves targeting is sick the homeless the children. Positive roles that are particularly egregious for so many LG BTQ used rejected by their families. Relying on shelters for survival. Maybe some of you were in that position when you're yeah. When a transgender Americans literally under attack all across the nation particularly. As is pointed out by Chad transgender women of color denying access to lifesaving health care shelters social services. It's only an a for the cycle of violence and abuse. We've already had five just this year five black transgender women killed violently funny ninety. It's outrageous. It must it must it must end. The fastest way to end it is the end of the shrub administration. Okay. It gets trucks. It's not only bad. The shop administration not Imad a disaster for human rights. At home and around the world. Just look at the ugliness. The anti LG BTQ actions taken by this mission challenges. To the right to marry barring gender and or service members. Removing tied my protection for train students. 28 states as you know you could still be fired for being gay thirty states for being transgender. That's why we need the equality act that just passed the house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.