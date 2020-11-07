Transcript for Biden Challenges Trump on the Economy, Coronavirus and Race Relations

I'm ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week former vice president Joseph Biden was back at his childhood home. I think from the ground up front by the Ohio. And by focusing on the economy he was seeking to take a signature campaign issue away from president drop. His fares accomplish that terrible human cost. Deep economic. Soul. I am working families are paying the price. This administration's its competence. Fresh polling from. ABC news and it's those suggests trump is suffering politically due to the crises around hope in nineteen in race relations with two thirds of voters disapproving of how he handles both of those issues. The president though continues to praise his own administration's response of the pandemic telling great TV's Greta Van Susteren. We've done a good job I think where actually. We are going to be in 234 weeks by the time we next week I think we're going to be in very good shape. But other topics kept the president off topic this week. After using Independence Day speech is talk about the ending America's heritage. Trump criticize NASCAR and it's only full time black driver for how they're handling issues of race. Not shock I believe that pitting Americans against Americans. Will benefit. I don't. And the president is for the first time conceding that he may have to scale back plans for a massive in person convention now scheduled for next month in Florida. When we signed. A few weeks ago. It looked good and now all of a sudden spike in up a little bit and that's gonna go down to it really depends on the timing. The Supreme Court ended its term with some setbacks from president from. Saying that local prosecutors and the Democrats in the house had a right to access on this financial records but those records are unlikely to be seen any time for the election so it may wind up being something of a political victory. Recline ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.