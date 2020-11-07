-
Now Playing: Joe Biden discusses economic recovery plan
-
Now Playing: Biden economic plan ‘meets the moment,' Symone Sanders says
-
Now Playing: President Trump commutes sentence of adviser Roger Stone
-
Now Playing: Highlighting hip-hop’s roots in activism
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Could Trump win if he replaces Pence? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Trump faces strong disapproval for COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: AG William Barr discusses race and policing, Black Lives Matter, voter fraud and more
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court: President Trump not above the law
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: What we know about Trump’s finances
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court reject’s Trump’s argument that he is immune from investigation
-
Now Playing: Biden says taxes for corporate businesses will be raised in economic plan
-
Now Playing: An interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Biden highlights American manufacturing, innovation in economic plan
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules president cannot block subpoenas for financial records
-
Now Playing: New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias
-
Now Playing: Justice Department announces Operation Legend
-
Now Playing: AG Barr announces results of DOJ probe into police department
-
Now Playing: Crackdown on legal immigration