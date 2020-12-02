Biden delivers New Hampshire speech via livestream

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, briefly livestreamed a message to his supporters in New Hampshire while in South Carolina.
1:56 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden delivers New Hampshire speech via livestream

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, briefly livestreamed a message to his supporters in New Hampshire while in South Carolina. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68927129","title":"Biden delivers New Hampshire speech via livestream","url":"/Politics/video/biden-delivers-hampshire-speech-livestream-68927129"}