Transcript for Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump

I think there are many people in the Democratic Party who can defeat trump. And not a single aspiring candidate that I can Franco for the nomination and I'm not one at this point. Does not have a better understanding and formulation of American foreign policy imprisoned true. In my view not I'm being. Frankly partisan here the president acknowledged. That out said he didn't know a lot about foreign policy. He said he watched the news. And there is no law I think he's getting more and more and formed out of necessity. But I think there are any number. Potential candidates and a seeking nominations from come alive terrorists you whole range of people in my heart. Who would pursue a much more enlightened foreign policy than the present.

