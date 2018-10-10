Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump

More
"Not a single one of them has a worse understanding of foreign policy than Trump," former Vice President Joe Biden said during an event in London.
0:58 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump
I think there are many people in the Democratic Party who can defeat trump. And not a single aspiring candidate that I can Franco for the nomination and I'm not one at this point. Does not have a better understanding and formulation of American foreign policy imprisoned true. In my view not I'm being. Frankly partisan here the president acknowledged. That out said he didn't know a lot about foreign policy. He said he watched the news. And there is no law I think he's getting more and more and formed out of necessity. But I think there are any number. Potential candidates and a seeking nominations from come alive terrorists you whole range of people in my heart. Who would pursue a much more enlightened foreign policy than the present.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58419191,"title":"Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump","duration":"0:58","description":"\"Not a single one of them has a worse understanding of foreign policy than Trump,\" former Vice President Joe Biden said during an event in London.","url":"/Politics/video/biden-democratic-2020-contender-foreign-policy-trump-58419191","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.