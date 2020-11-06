Transcript for Biden discusses reopening economy

When I talk about here. It is trump is basically had a one point plant. Open business is to open. But. It does nothing to. To keep workers safe and keep businesses. Com and host an open and circle me. It has drawn removed two generate consumer confidence. Businesses. Grade open. Also for himself mission and our customers are coming. They don't have come. There are ready and safe. And so I lay out here on and I don't want to get to walkie years but. How I think we should approaches and and what responsibility that the federal government passed. Begin to deal with a skating out of this door cold word. And the first one is to. Which have been saying for a long time towards insane as well and that is you've got a guarantee testing. And you got a guarantee the availability of personal protective equipment. For anybody call back on the job period. And you have to intense component parts direct the federal government provide regular and reliable Covert nineteen tests. For every worker called back to work. Should be able to be tested. And paid for by the federal government. The government federal government pay for all of the test. And and make it available that we have record results. For the duration of this crisis. Be able to continue to do that. Secondly united shoe and all workers in all communities access to effective. Personal protective equipment. We are in no no we don't have approved another bounce back here we don't have equipment ready for next. She states now there showing an increase in. It hospitalizations. And so you know you have to make sure it's we might have access to effective personal protective equipment across the board. And no worker should be forced to give up benefits from return to work and unsafe conditions mustard people to have an event that protective your real.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.