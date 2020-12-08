-
Now Playing: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘phony’
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says Kamala Harris is ‘America’s story’
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates shooting of an US Air Force helicopter
-
Now Playing: Biden, Harris make 1st appearance together as presidential ticket
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Record number can vote by mail in 2020
-
Now Playing: Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares advice for young women
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Election Forecast
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate
-
Now Playing: Texas city struggles with overcapacity at hospitals and morgues
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris VP pick gave DNC chairman goosebumps
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the stage
-
Now Playing: How Kamala Harris will impact the 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris’ journey to becoming Joe Biden’s trailblazing running mate
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about the 1st Black woman VP pick
-
Now Playing: Klobuchar responds to Joe Biden’s historic VP choice
-
Now Playing: Biden chooses Harris as running mate