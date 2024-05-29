Biden, Harris to launch Black voter outreach program in effort to shore up support

Biden and Harris plan to speak at Girard College, a majority Black boarding school for students grades 1-12 who come from financially limited households.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live