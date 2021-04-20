Transcript for Biden and Harris speak on Derek Chauvin verdict

Vice president Kumble and Harris right now. From the White House. Mr. Clinton's it. Fears stated that. Today we feel the sigh of relief. Still. It can't take away that pain. A measure of justice. Isn't the same as equal justice. This turn into the brings us a step closer. And the fact is we still have work to do. We still must reform the system. Last summer together what senator Cory Booker. And representative Karen bass I introduced to George Floyd justice and policing asked. This bill that would holds a law enforcement accountable. And help build trust between law enforcement. And our communities. This bill is part. But George Floyd's legacy. The president and I will continue to urge the senate to pass this legislation. Not as a panacea for every problem. But as a start. Of this work here is long overdue. America has a long history. Of systemic racism. Black Americans and black men in particular. Have been treated. Throughout the course of our history. As less than human. Black men are fathers. And Brothers. And sons. And uncles. And grandfather use and friends. And neighbors. Their lives must be valued. In our education system. In our health care system. In our housing system. In our economic system. In our criminal justice system. In Aaron nation. Full stop. Because of Smartphones so many Americans have now seen the racial injustice. That black Americans have known for generations. The racial injustice. That we have talked for generations. That my parents protested. In the 1960s. That millions of us Americans of every race protested. Last summer. Here's the truth about racial injustice. It is not just a Black America problems. Four or eight people of color problem. It is a proud I'm sure every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the promise of liberty and justice for all. And it is holding our nation back. From realizing. Our full potential. We are all. Eighty Hart and George Floyd's legacy. And our job now. Is to honor and it's. And to honor him. Thank you can now it is my great honor to introduce the president of the United States Joseph Biden. Today. A jury in Minnesota. Found former Minneapolis police officer Derek show him guilty on all counts. Of murder. George Soares last man. It was a murder. And full light of day. And remove the blinders off for the whole world to see. The systemic racism vice president just you sure do. For systemic Grayson is just ganging up on our nation's soul. I mean me almanac. Of justice for Black America us. Profound fear and trauma. The pain exhaustion. And black and brown Americans experience every single day. Murdered George for a Morse a summer of protest. We hadn't seen since the civil rights here in the sixties. Protests that unified people of every race and generation. In peace and with purpose. To say enough. Enough. Enough of this senseless killings. Today. Today's verdict is a step forward. I just spoke with the governor of Minnesota. Thankfully for the clothes were British team. I also spoke with. George lord Shanle GAAP. Remarkable family of extraordinary courage. Nothing. Can never bring. Their brother their father back. But. This can be a giant step forward in the marched toward. Justice in America. Let's also be clear. There's such a verdict is also a much too rare. For so many people. It seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors. A brave young woman the Smartphone camera. A crowd was traumatized. Traumatized when his six. For murder that lasts almost ten minutes in broad daylight. Probably the whole world to see. Paul officers. Standing up and testifying against a fellow officer who said it just closing ranks. Which should be commended. A jury who heard the evidence. Carried out their civic duty in the midst of an extraordinary moment no under extraordinary pressure. For so many. It feels like it took all of that. Pretty judicial system to deliver and just. Just basic accountability. We saw dramatic and exhausting just watching the trial was for so many people. Think about it those ear listening to think about how to radical is for you we weren't there you didn't know if people. But it was difficult. Especially for the witnesses. Pointed to relive that day. It's a true. On top. Of the fear so many people of color live with every day. When I go to sleep at night. And trade from the safety of themselves general wants. Again. As he saw this trial. From the fellow police officers who testified. Mostly warm men and women who Wear the badge to serve their communities and honorable. But those few who fail to meet that standard. Must be held accountable and they were today. One was. No one should be above the law. And today's verdict sends that message. But it's not enough. We can't stop here. An order to deliver real change and reform. We can and we must. Do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedy like this will ever happen to occur again. To ensure the black and brown people or anyone. So they don't fear that the interaction law enforcement. But you don't have to wake up knowing the that you lose an honorary life in the course just living their life. You don't have to worry about whether their sons or daughters welcome home after grocery store run. You're just walking down the street or driving a car plane apart gorgeous sleepy and home. This takes acknowledging and confronting. Had a job. Systemic racism. And the racial disparities exist a policing and our criminal justice system more broadly. You know state and local government. And law enforcement. He's just step up. But so does the federal government. That's why are appointed it to leadership of the Justice Department and I have. There is fully committed. To restoring trust between law enforcement and community are sworn to server protect. I have complete confidence in the attorney general general Carl's leadership and commitment. I've also nominated. To Okie Justice Department nominees they need a group to. And Kristen Clark or not only qualified. Highly respected lawyers who have spent their entire careers. Fighting to advance racial equity and justice. The need and Kristen. Have the experience and the skill. Necessary. To advance our administration's priorities to root out unconstitutional policing and reform our criminal justice system. And they deserve to be confirmed. We also need congress to act. George Florian was murdered almost a year ago. There's meaningful police reform legislation in his name you just heard the vice president speak commission help right here. Legislation to tackle systemic misconduct of police department's. Tree short trust between law enforcement and the people learn trusted to serve and protect. But it shouldn't take a whole year to get this done. My conversations of the Ford family I've spoken again today. I assure them we're gonna continue to fight for the press is adjourned for justice and policing act. So we can I can sign into law as quickly as possible. There's more to do. Finally. It's the work we do every day to change hearts and minds as wells laws and policies. Cash to work granted only. Full justice and full equality be delivered to all Americans. And that's when I just discussed with the Floyd found. Guilty verdict but. Does not bring back George it's. But. Through the family's pain. Their findings purpose. So George Jean Georges legacy. Will not be just about his death. But about what we must do read his memory. I also spoke to John jurors most jurors in his new young daughters to. When a matter last year I've said this before and charges sure room. I told our brave I thought she lives. And I sort of melt down or hand. She's dead he's looking down on me so proud. He said to me that never forget it. Daddy change the world. What Tora this afternoon. Daddy did change the world. But that these legacy. A legacy of peace not violence injustice. Peaceful expression. Of that legacy. Are inevitable and appropriate. Violent protests is not. And are those who seek to exploit the raw motions in the moment. Agitators and extremists. Who have no interest in social justice. Who seek to carry out violence destroy property and fanned the flames of hate and division. When do everything your power to stop this country's marched toward racial justice. We can't message succeed. This is a time for this country to come together. To unite as Americans. You can never be any safe harbor for hate in America. Shouldn't many times. The battle for sole this nation has been. A constant push you pull more than 240 years. A Tug of war between the American ideal. Cover all created equal in the harsh reality. The racism as long torn us apart. And our best. The American ideal wins now. So we can't leave this moment or look Kuwait think in our work is done. We have to look at it we have to we've look as as we did. For those nine minutes and 29 seconds. We have to listen. I can't dream. I can't pre. I was your choice or his last words. We can't let those words die within. Its key puree whose works. We must not turn away we can't turn away. We have a chance to begin to change checked your. In this country. It's my hope and prayer. Henry live up. Some legacy. May god bless you. Amid god bless us charged more and his family thank. You for taking time to be here. This could be a moment significant change thank you.

