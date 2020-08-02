Biden hugs Sanders after moderator says Clinton suggests nobody likes the senator

More
The two Democratic presidential candidates shared a laugh on stage.
0:25 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden hugs Sanders after moderator says Clinton suggests nobody likes the senator

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The two Democratic presidential candidates shared a laugh on stage. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68838582","title":"Biden hugs Sanders after moderator says Clinton suggests nobody likes the senator","url":"/Politics/video/biden-hugs-sanders-moderator-clinton-suggests-likes-vermont-68838582"}