Transcript for Biden leading in new poll after underwhelming debate performance as Harris surges

A new ABC news a Washington Post poll out today as Joseph Biden in the lead but others may be catching up so of course I want to bring in. Deputy political director Mary Alice parks she joined us in our DC bureau Mary Alice good to see you. What's your big take away from the new numbers. Look after that first democratic presidential debate in Miami. Analysts and strategists said that commonly Harris a California had a big night we'll now we have our first piece of evidence that the voters agreed. According to our ABC news Washington Post poll among those who actually watched that first debate. 72%. Said that she had a sound as stand out performance. That was just well above and in any of the competitors making her a really clear winner. Plus it seems that she won some people over other people who watch the debate 19%. Now say that they support her. It you had just that figure she'd be in second place. But if you mix in those who skipped the debate and asked just the larger pool of democratic leaning voters. She S support for about 11% in our poll that puts her tied for third with senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. So Bernie Sanders and Joseph Biden still kind of in a league of their own in the 20%. Range. Still comfortably ahead. But we clearly see senator Harris on the march Yang and so where exactly is her support coming from. Right I'm her campaign I really like some of these numbers in the ABC news poll as well because we see abroad beasts of support. For example her support among African American voters is at 11%. Almost exactly the same as voters across the board there's also lot of balance too with young voters and older voters. Balance despite differences and education levels so there's evidence to suggest that she's starting to build kind of a wide and thirty baze. That's best good for a campaign you like to see that kind of balance. But there's one number that sticks out that they might not like is not and that is when we talk to voters about who they think has the best shot in a general election. And there Joseph Biden still totally takes the cake. 43%. Of voters. Say they think he has the best shot in a general election match up so she and and senator Elizabeth Warren as well some of these other candidates they're gonna have to convince democratic voters. That they can win. Yes and aside from come alive and Joseph Biden who else you think is having. Big impact after this first debate. Well according Castro of taxpayer to the former Hud secretary and a former mayor of San Antonio we thought and go toe to toe over. Immigration issue he's also creeping up in the polls now still release single digits and a low single digits. But when you have so many candidates that are having a hard time even reaching 12%. The fact that he's closer to four so that he's getting a little bit of attention. DC bureau thank you so much we appreciate it always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.