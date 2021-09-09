Transcript for Biden ousts Trump's military academy appointees

Biden administration is forced out eighteen trump appointees from three military academy Boortz. They include former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Appointed in the final months of the trump presidency. The White House gave them until 6 PM Wednesday to resign or be fired saying appointees to boards at West Point the air force academy of the Naval Academy. Should be qualified to serve and aligned with the administration's values. And former president trample spend the night of September 11 providing live commentary at a boxing event in Florida. Promoters say trump and his son Don junior will offer their perspective. During the four fight pay per view event the main event involves 58 year old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Trump has some experience of boxing you know some matches at his New Jersey casinos in the eighties and in the ninety.

