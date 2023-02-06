Biden plans to 'speak directly and plainly': White House official on SOTU

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner on President Joe Biden's plans for Tuesday's State of the Union Address.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live