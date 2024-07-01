Biden under pressure after presidential debate

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign is scrambling to ease concerns after his poor debate performance against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. ABC News' Selina Wang joins the show.

July 1, 2024

