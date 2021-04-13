Transcript for Biden proposes summit with Putin

I'll say that. You know our approach to our relationship with Russia is one where we. Certainly expect that relationship to remain a challenge. We expect there will be continued difficult conversations. We are prepared to confront those but our goal is to have a relationship with Russia. That is predictable and stable and having a conversation or dialog which. The plans will need to be developed on this is the first conversation. About it at that level of course. It the purpose of that is to. Of course be honest and candid where there are areas where rate disagree and have concerns but also. We'll work together on areas where there's mutual interest and that may relate to you. Arms control as as we did with the extension of new start. Shortly after the president was inaugurated. Or even and that working together on pursuing. And Iran nuclear deal so they'll be a range of topics discussed as we get closer and details are finalized we'll share those with you but we're just at the early stages of their discussions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.