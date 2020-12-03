Transcript for Biden releases new plan to address Coronavirus

Today. Releasing a plan to combat and overcome the corona virus. A full details of the plan. To go want to see them go and Joseph Biden dot com where lay out the immediate steps we have to take to deliver won't. Decisive public health response to curb the spread of disease. And to provide treatment those who need it. And a decisive economic response to delivers real relief. Two American workers families and small businesses. And protects the economy as a whole. Are offered as a road map. Not for what I'll do as president ten months from now who for the leadership that I believe is needed required at this very moment. President trump is welcome to adopt all of it today. The core principle simple. Public health professional. Must feel ones making our public health decisions. And community JD with the American people public health professions. It would be a step toward reclaiming public trust. And confidence in the United States government as well toward stopping. The feared chaos could overtake communities. Faster than is endemic and Richard. And is critical them on an effective national response. That will save lives. Protect our front line health workers slow the spread of the virus. First. Anyone. And eroded its contested based on medical guidance should be tested at no charge. At no charge. The administration's failure on test is colossal. And it's a failure of planning leadership and the execution. The White House should measure and report each day each and every day. How many tests have been ordered. Property testament completed. How many of tested positive. By next week the number of chest should be an advantage not the thousands. We should make every person in a nursing home available for testing. Every senior center are vulnerable population has that easy access to the test. We should establish hundreds of mobile testing sites at least ten per state. And drive through testing centers to speak testing and protect the health where workers. The CC. Private labs universities and manufacturers should be working lock step. To get this done and get it done correctly. No effort should be spared no no excuse she should be made. Chests should be available to all who need them. And the government the government should stop at nothing to make that happen. We must know the true extent of this outbreak so we can mapping Trace it and continue. Nor should we hide the true number of infections problem protecting political interest or the stock market. The markets owner's farm stroll too strong steady capable leadership. It addresses the root of the problem. Not heifers to covered up. Secondly. We need to search our capacity to vote for battle and treat. The corona virus and prepare hospitals. To jail within the influx of those leading carriers have been saying for weeks. This means not just getting out there testing kits and processing them quickly but making sure communities have the hospital beds available. The Staten medical supplies. Are personal protective equipment necessary. Two tree divisions. The president June order FEMA. To repair the capacity. With local authorities to establish temporary hospitals. With hundreds of beds and short notice. The department of felons should be planning and how should abandon a plaque planning her prayer for the potential deployment of the resource provided. Medical facility capacity on logistic support that only date can do. A week from now months from now we can even distant 500 bed hospital to isolate. And treat patients in any city in this country. We can do that who we are not ready yet my clock is ticking. As we take these steps. State federal local authorities. Need to ensure that there's accurate up to date information. Available to every American should use. Everyone so everyone can make informed decision about when to get tested. When the self quarantine. When to seek medical treatment. And the federal government should provide states municipalities would clear guidance. But when did trigger more aggressive mitigation policies. Such as closing schools. Third. We need to accelerate the development and treatment of a vaccine. Science takes time. It'll still be many months. Before we have a vaccine can be proven safe for public use produces Phishing Kwon do used to make a difference. But therapeutics. Can and should come soon. This'll save lives. When we gonna put together and we passed securities act 2016 to accelerate work in a nationally at connections in the elf. But now it has to be made available make available resource to speed up speed that process along. But the fast track clinical trials and then donates. While closely coordinating. With the FDA the food and drug administration. On trial approvals. So this science is not hindered by the bureaucracy. And winning. And wouldn't vaccine Israeli ago it should also be made widely available and again free of charge.

