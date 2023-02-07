Biden remarks on the economy during State of the Union address

"Unemployment rate at 3.4%, a 50-year low. Near record low unemployment for Black and Hispanic workers," President Joe Biden said.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live