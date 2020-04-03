Transcript for Biden gives remarks after Super Tuesday surge

And if you're right thank you order me there thank you thank you so so much for your. Bone in his support school over the country for me it means a lot. Folks who look. On a thank everyone. We had a maybe great night last night. And there are tremendous support from all across the nation with. We've victories in Texas Virginia and North Carolina Arkansas Alabama Tennessee. Oklahoma. I started. Massachusetts and we just weren't we heard route one named as well. We're all horse can be while before the final results from an in California but. Those of you who have been knocked down those of you who have been counted out this is your campaign. This is your campaign. Look. We're gonna bring together. All America. We did that we showed that last night regardless of race you gender. But here disability ethnicity Democrats Republicans independents. Very start I really mean. This is what we have to do to win. Mrs. what we. That's why entered the race in the first place to unified Scott. So we will welcome all those who want to join us all those who want to stand. To build a movement. This is a movement where there isn't and we need that movement to be don't tell. And to build a future we all know it's possible. You know especially proud of our campaign is generated so much enthusiasm. Driving up voter turn all across the nation. This idea that we didn't have a movement look at the results look at who showing up we are bringing this campaign people behind me. Are bringing out people have not participate. And its way up way up. Answered proves to me that. Positive progressive vision. We have been provided for the nation is is resonating resonating all over the country. To make sure health care is affordable and accessible to everyone to make sure that every child gets a quality education regardless of the zip code and it. And and it did take on would be the NRA and the gun manufacturers which I promise you I would do. And not only protect Social Security. But what I been. Point person for some time increasing. Benefits for those those who are seniors and then that are in need after the lost a spouse or they. And essentially run out of there coverage because they're living on thank god. And secure even for every generation the follows. That's the proposal we put forward. And take on the existential threat of climate change you know. Us and it's it is the eccentric. And you know creating the process will create over ten million good paying job fifty bucks an hour. 4550 bucks an hour with benefits that's just going to happen. And those people may be displaced by this process they're the ones are going to get those jobs I was proud. I was proud to serve as president Obama's vice president for for eight years and what we are able to accomplish. But from Preston Obama care to work we did it help me rescue the auto industry. And and an nation's economy everybody kind of forgets my muddy stab impressions that the greatest ability god gave mankind was ability to forget. When she'd say if that weren't the case when would only have one child. But all can decide. We need to forget where everywhere. And we're just getting ready you jest gotten the economy up and running again in a big way. And we are about to rebuild the middle class in a way that we should be building that now we will we retreat we took on climate change everything which is beginning. But we know we have so which were due. We have to put in any bigger broader vision for this nation and make it happen and but first first we have to defeat. I don't trough. It's we have to keep Nancy Pelosi is speaker. In order to do that we have to also win the senate back. And that's how organized this vision that I have future that's how are we going to be able make it a reality. You know what we can't let happen. In the next few weeks. Has let this primary turned to a campaign of negative attacks. The only thing that can do a cellphone. Doing helping the candidates. Reluctant campaign. Trip to keep probably the ball. Behind the ball is to be cleaned sold this country. I believe people understand the mobile. It Donald Trump posing as an annex essential threat to our standing in the world and he really does. They have to know these fan before liabilities and the flames. Of hate and sought to divide us. They've watched him insult insult our allies. And embraced demagogues. He's embraced dictators all around the world. The same time our alliances are weakened without any question every once you've had has been weak. And who knows that if we get this man and another four years in the White House forever and fundamentally change the cared this much we can't let this happen. That's why from the moment in this race I did say were in the battle for the soul this nation we are. Now it's on to Michigan Mississippi. Missouri. Idaho. North Dakota Washington State. Rick take this fight all across America. To rebuild the middle class to give people an opportunity that's been denied them late this present in the united the next president I said many times. Has to be able to hear she has been on the first day. That their elected president is sworn in stead in the states have been in the face of divided nation and world in disarray. You have to be able know what they're doing. I know what I wouldn't do have been made clear in cleared all of people in this country between now and Election Day and I believe we ever significant opportunity. Significant opportunity to move this country took to command the 21 century. Unlike we've had any opportunity before I really believe that some that we fired might be so folks. Six and again. Characters on the ballot. I want to catch of the candidate's. Character of the nation so I'm looking forward to it. And again thank you all market taking questions I'm sure you all had thousands of them. And maybe a chance to ask me a lot of moves we go along I just wanted to make a statement before I four headed out of human and other issues moment here. I want to thank you all think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.